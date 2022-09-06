CNN: Free Healthy Grocery Deliveries Kept Her Community Fed Through The Pandemic, But This Chef’s Battle Against Food Insecurity Is Far From Over

CNN, September 2, Free Healthy Grocery Deliveries Kept Her Community Fed Through The Pandemic, But This Chef’s Battle Against Food Insecurity Is Far From Over
A former restaurant chef, Calichio had built a cooking and gardening business that halted completely, leaving her with no income. Her husband, Omar, also a chef, continued his restaurant job, working in close quarters that put him at risk amid the spreading virus.
“My husband and I were like, at least I can get unemployment,” Calichio said. “Where there are five to 15 people that we know who aren’t going to have that.”