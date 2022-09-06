fbpx

CNN: Free Healthy Grocery Deliveries Kept Her Community Fed Through The Pandemic, But This Chef’s Battle Against Food Insecurity Is Far From Over

By / September 6, 2022 / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

A former restaurant chef, Calichio had built a cooking and gardening business that halted completely, leaving her with no income. Her husband, Omar, also a chef, continued his restaurant job, working in close quarters that put him at risk amid the spreading virus.

“My husband and I were like, at least I can get unemployment,” Calichio said. “Where there are five to 15 people that we know who aren’t going to have that.”

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

