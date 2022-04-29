fbpx

CNN: Senate report details ‘ongoing mistreatment’ of service members and their families living in privatized military housing

April 29, 2022

CNN, April 26, 2022, Senate report details ‘ongoing mistreatment’ of service members and their families living in privatized military housing

The new report from the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations under the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee alleges “ongoing mistreatment” of US service members and their families and mismanagement by Balfour. The report, supported by thousands of documents and nearly two dozen interviews, uncovered what the subcommittee officials describe as systemic issues and patterns across the country at military housing units operated by Balfour.

The report details numerous examples of “disregard of safety concerns and environmental hazards that put military families at risk.” Generally, the investigation revealed homes were in disrepair when military families moved in, things in the home were broken and requests for repairs, including those for families with children with preexisting health conditions, were ignored, according to subcommittee officials.

