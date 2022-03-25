fbpx

CNN: US House passes CROWN Act that would ban race-based hair discrimination

By / March 25, 2022 / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

CNN, March 18, 2022, US House passes CROWN Act that would ban race-based hair discrimination

The US House on Friday passed legislation that would ban race-based hair discrimination in employment and against those participating in federally assisted programs, housing programs, and public accommodations.

The Democratic-led House voted 235-189 to pass the CROWN Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” The bill seeks to protect against bias based on hair texture and protective styles, including locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots, and Afros.

The Biden administration this week said it “strongly supports” the CROWN Act and “looks forward to working with the Congress to enact this legislation and ensure that it is effectively implemented.”

