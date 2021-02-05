Coeur d’Alene Press: Dear Californians Moving To Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene Press, January 16, 2021, Dear Californians Moving To Coeur d’Alene

It is no mystery that more and more people are moving to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho every day. In recent years the influx of out of state residents has increased significantly, especially from California. In fact 60% of all transplants originate from the Golden State.

Homestead exemption has proven an effective measure to preserve original homeowners as reported by Jesse Van Tol, CEO of National Community Reinvestment Coalition in his article “Yes, You Can Gentrify Neighborhoods Without Pushing Out Poor People” in The Washington Post:

“There are other ways to help people stay rooted in their communities: provide renters with the opportunity and financing to purchase their units; preserve and expand public housing; protect elderly and long-term residents from property tax increases; enforce building codes and offer easy options for renters to report bad landlords; negotiate payment plans with homeowners who have fallen behind on their property taxes; establish community benefits agreements with investors in large projects to ensure that local residents benefit from the investment; offer developers higher levels of density in return for funding more affordable housing units in their projects; establish a loan fund to help small business owners buy their buildings.”

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

