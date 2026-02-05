AInvest, January 5, 2026, Coinbase’s Regulatory Battle: The Reputational Risk Rule as a Structural Crossroads
Coinbase is executing a multi-pronged offensive to secure its long-term position in the U.S. financial system. Its most direct challenge to the status quo is a bid for a national trust bank charter, a move that would grant it direct banking privileges and insulate it from the volatile risk of being “debanked” by traditional financial institutions. This application, however, is facing a coordinated and forceful pushback from the community banking sector. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) have both formally urged the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to reject the charter. Their opposition centers on core banking principles, arguing that Coinbase’s application fails to meet statutory standards for safety, soundness, and community reinvestment, and that granting it a charter would set a dangerous precedent for the regulatory framework.