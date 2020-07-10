Colorado Politics: Report: Denver deemed second-most gentrifying city

Colorado Politics, July 6, 2020: Report: Denver deemed second-most gentrifying city
Denver was the second-most “intensely gentrifying” city during the middle of the last decade, with 22 neighborhoods in the city and its adjacent suburbs undergoing transformation, a new analysis indicates.
The findings come from the Washington, D.C.-based National Community Reinvestment Coalition, whose members include community investment and development organizations, faith-based institutions and civil rights groups.
“In our prior study of gentrification between 2000 and 2012, we found that gentrification was relatively rare in metropolitan areas in the U.S.,” the report, titled “Gentrification and Disinvestment 2020,” found. “However, during the past five years more cities experienced at least some level of neighborhood gentrification than in the prior period.”