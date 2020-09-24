Colorado State University: Equality and Justice for Black Americans

By / September 24, 2020 / In the News

Colorado State University, September 2020, Equality and Justice for Black Americans  

Before Angelina Howard graduated with her bachelor’s degree in business, she knew that she was afforded opportunities that many others like her weren’t.

Before she was promoted to a senior product manager at Amazon, she knew that no matter how successful she became there would still be people who’d judge her first based on the color of her skin.

Before she rose to serve as president of Amazon’s Black Employee Network and began helping the company direct its recent $27 million donation to community organizations fighting injustice and supporting members of the Black community, she was a CSU student trying to figure out how to make a difference.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: