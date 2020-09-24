Colorado State University: Equality and Justice for Black Americans

Colorado State University, September 2020, Equality and Justice for Black Americans
Before Angelina Howard graduated with her bachelor’s degree in business, she knew that she was afforded opportunities that many others like her weren’t.
Before she was promoted to a senior product manager at Amazon, she knew that no matter how successful she became there would still be people who’d judge her first based on the color of her skin.
Before she rose to serve as president of Amazon’s Black Employee Network and began helping the company direct its recent $27 million donation to community organizations fighting injustice and supporting members of the Black community, she was a CSU student trying to figure out how to make a difference.