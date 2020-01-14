Comment Period for AFFH Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Now Open

The Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) Rule is currently under attack and we need your help.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) published today and opened up for public comments a plan to radically change the AFFH rule.
The AFFH Rule is essential to combatting systematic discrimination and driving public funding into impoverish, segregated communities.
HUD’s proposal doesn’t address segregation and that’s the whole point of the AFFH provisions of the Fair Housing Act. It focuses on income without consideration of all the other barriers to affordable housing. It cuts back the opportunities for members of local communities to have a say. And it would no longer require jurisdictions to determine what barriers exist in their areas, instead allowing them to determine their own fair housing goals.
The most egregious aspect of this proposal is that much of it is vague or undefined, which will no doubt lead to confusion at best and abuse at worst.
HUD needs to hear from us. Tell HUD: Our communities don’t need loopholes and confusion.
Add your voice. Submit a comment today.