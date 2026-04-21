April 7, 2026, Wolters Kluwer, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT—NCRC analyzes community reinvestment strategic plans
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition has released an analysis of community reinvestment strategic plans, offering “to work with institutions to develop strategies that prioritize the needs of their communities.” The Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) requires financial institutions to meet the credit needs of the communities they serve while implementing regulations establishing five methods for evaluating banks’ compliance. One method of compliance is a strategic plan which replaces CRA tests with tailored performance goals developed by the bank with community input.