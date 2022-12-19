Community Groups Urge Tighter Rules For Bank Merger Reviews

"The law says no bank merger can be allowed unless it benefits the public, yet regulators have largely failed to properly enforce that requirement." -- NCRC President & CEO Jesse Van Tol

Banking regulators should adopt much tougher rules in their merger review processes to ensure such deals benefit the public, more than 100 community development organizations wrote in a letter to regulators.

“Regulators have taken a light touch in reviewing bank mergers for decades, which has encouraged the industry to consolidate dramatically over the past quarter-century – with some harmful consequences for working-class families,” National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) President and CEO Jesse Van Tol said. “The law says no bank merger can be allowed unless it benefits the public, yet regulators have largely failed to properly enforce that requirement. Banks should bear the burden of proof when they ask the government to let them reduce the choices available to consumers – and regulators should use merger applications as leverage to push banks to serve communities.”

The NCRC-led letter details numerous specific ideas for improving the merger review process to prioritize community benefits, including the creation of “a rebuttable presumption that a merger will not [help the public]” which banks must formally disprove, an expanded competition analysis that “consider[s] all aspects of banking and not just deposit concentration,” and more robust accountability measures to ensure that merging banks fulfill commitments to the public. More than 100 other organizations signed onto the letter.

Merger review processes have received new attention from the Biden administration, which in a 2021 executive order promised to take a ‘whole-of-government approach’ to reviving economic competition across a wide range of sectors and industries. The banking industry is a prime example of the decline in competition that the White House is scrutinizing: There are now fewer than 5,000 banking institutions in the US, down from roughly 18,000 in the 1980s. Though the overall effects of this market concentration are complex, one clear negative consequence for consumers is the evaporation of physical bank branch locations – a long-term decline which dramatically accelerated starting in 2020.

The letter places special weight on community benefits agreements (CBAs), where bank executives meet with local leaders to craft specific bank commitments to serve community needs. No merger should be approved without an ambitious and enforceable CBA, the letter states.

The full letter can be read here. The following organizations joined NCRC in signing the letter:

