Connecticut Public Radio: Connecticut Reaches Baby Bonds Deal

Connecticut Public Radio, May 24, 2023, Connecticut Reaches Baby Bonds Deal
Officials hope the program will help break cycles of generational poverty. It’s on track to begin in July, after being in political limbo for quite some time. This hour, we look at what it will mean for Connecticut residents — and why it took so long to reach an agreement
GUESTS:
- Ginny Monk: Children’s Issues and Housing Reporter, CT Mirror
- Dedrick Asante-Muhammad: Chief of Organizing, Policy, and Equity, National Community Reinvestment Coalition
- Ofronama Biu: Senior Research Associate, Urban Institute
- Sujata Srinivasan: Senior Health Reporter, Connecticut Public