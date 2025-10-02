Consumer groups sue CFPB over small-business data rule

American Banker, July 24, 2025, Consumer groups sue CFPB over small-business data rule

“We are suing to make them adhere to the law and fulfill their responsibilities to the American people,” Jesse Van Tol, president and CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, said in a press release Wednesday.

The plaintiffs include the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, Main Street Alliance, Democracy Forward and ReShonda Young, a former small-business owner who is trying to start a Black-owned bank in Iowa. The CFPB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

