fbpx

Washington Credit Union Daily: Consumer Groups To CFPB: Issue Tough Small Business Lending Rule

By / January 28, 2022 / In the News

Washington Credit Union Daily, January 10, 2022, Consumer Groups To CFPB: Issue Tough Small Business Lending Rule

A Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule to require financial institutions to report data on their lending to minority-owned and women-owned businesses should include as many banks and credit unions as possible, with the information easily accessible to the public, consumer and community groups said last week.

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition applauded the agency’s proposed rule for doing just that, saying that requiring all lenders that make at least 25 loans to report demographic information to the CFPB would ensure that most banks and credit unions are included.

Credit union trade groups last week called on the agency to increase that threshold to 500 loans.

The NCRC also called on the CFPB to ensure that consumers can easily find lending data once it is made public.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: