County 10: ‘Ingrained and embedded’: Seminar spotlights institutional racism in systems, communities, individuals

County 10, January 10, 2022, ‘Ingrained and embedded’: Seminar spotlights institutional racism in systems, communities, individuals

The facilitator used stories, multiple videos, and group activities to illustrate how institutional racism is “ingrained and embedded” into daily life in the United States, creating “inequitable opportunities and outcomes” in the workplace, the housing market, healthcare settings, education, and more.

The disparities even impact youth sports, she said, describing a citywide T-ball league in one Wyoming town that formed teams based on geographical location.