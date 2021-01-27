COVID-19: Webinar on Small Business & Housing Relief Updates

There have been significant updates to the federal response to COVID-19 which have far reaching implications for your community and your work. To help unpack and take a closer look at all the information, NCRC hosted a deep dive with speakers from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Federal Housing Administration (FHA), Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
This webcast offers the opportunity to hear from key staff at some of the nation’s agencies implementing the federal response to COVID-19, including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), assistance for CDFIs, rental assistance and updates around federal mortgage loan forbearance, foreclosure and eviction moratoriums.
And here are some links with additional resources:
- Summary of COVID-19 relief provisions enacted in December 2020
U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Programs
- Paycheck Protection Program
- COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans
- Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program
- SBA Express Bridge Loan
- SBA Debt Relief
Other helpful federal weblinks on housing assistance
President-Elect Biden’s American Rescue Plan
Supplemental Documents
SBA – PPP Powerpoint
SBA – Points of Contact and Access to Information