Markets Insider: The homeownership gap between Black and white Americans hasn’t been this wide in 100 years

By / February 4, 2022 / In the News

A 1968 law was meant to close the gap between Black and White homeowners — more than 50 years later, it’s the widest it’s ever been.

That’s according to a new study by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), a grassroots organization dedicated to fair housing.

Researchers used two years of mortgage data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to find that white borrowers received home loans at higher rates than their counterparts of color from 2018-2020, particularly Black and Latino borrowers.

 

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

