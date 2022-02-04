Markets Insider: The homeownership gap between Black and white Americans hasn’t been this wide in 100 years

Markets Insider: January 20, 2022, The homeownership gap between Black and white Americans hasn’t been this wide in 100 years
A 1968 law was meant to close the gap between Black and White homeowners — more than 50 years later, it’s the widest it’s ever been.
That’s according to a new study by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), a grassroots organization dedicated to fair housing.
Researchers used two years of mortgage data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to find that white borrowers received home loans at higher rates than their counterparts of color from 2018-2020, particularly Black and Latino borrowers.