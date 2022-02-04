fbpx

National Mortgage News: Citi works with Black-owned firms on $2.5B affordable housing bond

By / February 4, 2022 / In the News

National Mortgage News, January 28, 2022, Citi works with Black-owned firms on $2.5B affordable housing bond

Banks are judged on their Community Reinvestment Act performance and Citi is not the only one to step up its support in this area recently. New York Community Bank entered into a deal with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition to provide $28 billion in loans and other support to neighborhoods and small businesses. NYCB is awaiting approval to merge with Flagstar Bancorp and this agreement could help win government support for the transaction.

Overall, since 2015, Citi has worked with over 30 firms owned by minorities, women and veterans totaling more than $150 billion in bond issuance.

 

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: