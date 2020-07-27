Credit Union Journal: Trump rolls back fair housing rule with executive order

Credit Union Journal, July 23, 2020: Trump rolls back fair housing rule with executive order
The Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday said it would terminate and replace the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule, calling it “complicated, costly, and ineffective” while anti-discrimination advocates condemned the move.
“After reviewing thousands of comments on the proposed changes to the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing regulation, we found it to be unworkable and ultimately a waste of time for localities to comply with, too often resulting in funds being steered away from communities that need them most,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson in a press release. “Instead, the Trump administration has established programs like Opportunity Zones that are driving billions of dollars of capital into underserved communities where affordable housing exists, but opportunity does not.”
The president previously tweeted his intention to roll back the statute on July 2, noting it is “having a devastating impact on … once thriving suburban areas,” to the vast dismay of equality groups.