Crypto.com advances on OCC’s conditional trust bank nod

The National Community Reinvestment Coalition opposed the application, arguing the OCC lacks authority to issue national trust charters to crypto-focused firms. The group warned consumers may mistake trust status for full FDIC-insured bank protections.

NCRC further highlighted that trust banks are generally exempt from the Community Reinvestment Act, raising public?interest concerns. The letter also cited past compliance and legal issues as indicators of governance risk.

