Invest in a Future Where Everyone Has a Fair Shot To Grow Thrive Succeed Build A Future
Cy pres awards allow nonprofits to investigate, document, and publicize abuses and to pursue vital consumer education and protection projects that are not funded through traditional grant making entities.
Why the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC)
Is an Ideal Cy Pres Award Recipient
For decades, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) has advanced fair and affordable housing, fair lending, access to capital, and banking services to address racial and socio-economic wealth gaps.
We advocate for public and private capital into low-income communities to ensure the marketplace is equitable, safe, and accessible. Through policy advocacy, institutional campaigns, and enforcement activities, we work to make the financial landscape more community centered.
This work uniquely positions NCRC to carry the intent of class-action settlements addressing discrimination, predatory lending, consumer harms, and civil-rights violations.
Who we serve:
NCRC, and its 700+ community based member organizations, serve low- and moderate-income communities across the U.S., including populations historically excluded from access to fair housing, credit, and economic opportunity.
Directing residual funds to NCRC ensures cy pres distributions benefit those who continue to suffer from historic disinvestment.
Financial Services &
Consumer Protection
- Fair lending enforcement
- Banking access and discrimination
- Credit, mortgages, and debt practices
Housing & Civil Rights
- Redlining and housing discrimination
- Community reinvestment
- Fair access to housing finance
Data, Research & Accountability
- Evidence-based policy advocacy
Reports used by regulators, courts, and lawmakers
Impact of Cy Pres Funds:
NCRC combines national reach, research, advocacy, and a track record of tangible results to ensure that cy pres awards directly benefit the communities the original settlements intended to protect. NCRC can use funds to support advocacy, community organizing, training programs, grant programs, and fair-lending enforcement— all geared toward building generational wealth and economic equity.
By naming NCRC as a cy pres beneficiary, you ensure that residual settlement funds will go where they can fuel systemic change, expand economic mobility, and restore justice for communities long excluded from opportunity.
• Mission alignment with class interests
• National reach with local impact
• Independent, nonpartisan credibility
• Demonstrated outcomes
Cy Pres Inquiries
If you are a settlement administrator, court, or attorney and would like additional information about how NCRC would steward and deploy a cy pres award, please contact:
Sabrina Terry
Chief of Programs & Strategic Development
Email: sterry@ncrc.org
National Community Reinvestment Coalition Inc. is a nonprofit public benefit corporation with 501(c)3 status. Our tax identification number is 52-1766126.