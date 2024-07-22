D.C. Policy Center: Priced Out: Where Can DC’s Essential Workers Afford To Live?

D.C. Policy Center, July 18, 2024, Priced Out: Where Can D.C.’s Essential Workers Afford To Live?
This report examines housing affordability for essential workers—those who provide critical services for the city and its residents—in the District of Columbia. It is the latest publication in a series of papers focused on workforce housing in the District of Columbia. The main takeaways include:
- The District of Columbia has about 85,112 households headed by essential workers across 31 occupations vital to the city’s functioning.
- Many of the essential workers who work in D.C. live outside the District. In 2022, only 36 percent of the District’s essential workers resided in D.C., compared to 66 percent of the overall workforce who do not work remotely.
- More essential workers living in the city would benefit the workers, employers, and the District.