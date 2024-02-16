Daily Journal: First Financial Bank Announces Community Benefits Agreement

Daily Journal, February 10, 2024, First Financial Bank Announces Community Benefits Agreement
First Financial Bank has entered into a new $2.4 billion, five-year community benefits agreement with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and related partner organizations, establishing goals for lending and investments to low- and moderate-income clients and census tracts.
The new agreement follows the conclusion of First Financial’s previous CBA, during which it achieved 192% of its $1.75 billion goal in lending and investments for 2018-2023.