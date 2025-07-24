Data Drives The Movement: NCRC’s various data and research resources for members

The Numbers Tell Important Stories
When KeyBank was held to account for apparent redlining practices, it wasn’t just gut instinct or anecdotal evidence that led to these findings. Behind those headlines were detailed data reports showing systematic patterns in who gets loans and who doesn’t. This is the kind of analysis NCRC provides to members every day – turning complex lending data into clear evidence for advocacy and action.
In our latest webinar, NCRC’s research team walked through how these reports work, what data points are tracked and how member organizations can get custom analyses tailored to their communities and priorities.
What Our Reports Track
Our data analyses focus on the key metrics that reveal lending disparities:
Lending Patterns by Demographics: We track who receives loans by race, ethnicity, income level and geography using Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data that covers the vast majority of mortgage lending nationwide.
Cost Disparities: Beyond just loan approval rates, we examine closing costs, interest rates and total borrowing costs. For example, our recent national analysis found that Hispanic borrowers paid $3,514 more in closing costs than white borrowers in 2024.
Geographic Analysis: We identify lending patterns in majority-minority census tracts and low- to moderate-income areas to spot potential redlining or exclusionary practices.
Lender Performance: We compare how different types of institutions (banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, etc.) serve underserved communities, often finding surprising patterns such as mortgage companies outperforming banks in community lending.
Market Trends: We track changes over time to catch emerging problems or identify progress made, such as the encouraging reversal in interest rate disparities we documented in 2024.
Who Can Access These Reports
NCRC members get priority access to custom reports tailored to their specific advocacy needs. Whether you’re a community organization challenging a bank merger, a housing counseling agency tracking local lending patterns or a coalition building a case for policy change, we can provide the data analysis you need.
Member benefits include:
- Custom geographic analysis for your metro area, state or specific neighborhoods
- Lender-specific analysis to support CRA challenges or merger comments
- Trend analysis showing how conditions have changed in your community
- Policy reports formatted for regulatory submissions and media use
Customization That Meets Your Needs
No two advocacy campaigns are identical, which is why our reports are fully customizable. Recent examples include:
- Community-Specific Analysis: Detailed breakdowns for specific metro areas showing which lenders are serving (or not serving) local communities of color and low-income neighborhoods.
- Institution-Focused Reports: Deep dives into specific banks’ lending patterns, like our analysis of KeyBank’s practices that documented systematic disparities in lending to Black borrowers.
- Policy Impact Studies: Analysis showing how regulatory changes, such as the Community Reinvestment Act updates, affect lending patterns in practice.
- Advocacy-Ready Formats: Reports structured for specific uses(whether you’re submitting CRA comments, filing fair lending complaints, briefing elected officials or many other uses.
The Data Behind the Headlines
Our recent national mortgage analysis covering the 2020-2024 period shows both the power and necessity of this work. While we found encouraging signs like improved interest rates for minority borrowers, persistent problems remain with closing cost disparities actually worsening and gaps widening during the analysis period.
These aren’t just abstract statistics. When Black and Hispanic families pay thousands more in upfront costs, it creates real barriers to homeownership that can affect families for generations. Our reports make these patterns visible and provide the evidence needed to push for change.
Getting Started
For NCRC members, contact us directly to discuss your data needs. We’ll work with you to design analyses that support your specific advocacy goals and timeline.
Interested in Membership? Learn more about joining NCRC to access these research capabilities along with our full range of advocacy tools and training.
Questions? Reach out to our research team to discuss how data analysis can strengthen your work for fair lending and community development.
Watch the full webinar below to see these reports in action and learn how your organization can put this data to work.
The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) is a network of organizations and individuals dedicated to creating a nation that not only promises but delivers opportunities for all Americans to build wealth and live well. Learn more about our work advancing the Just Economy.