DCist: 12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week

DCist, July 18, 2022, 12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week

FILM SCREENING: Head to National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s Just Economy Club for a screening of the documentary, Barry Farm: Community, Land & Justice in Washington, DC. The film tells the story of the historic housing development as well as displacement, justice, and more, and the screening will be preceded by a reception and followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers. (740 15th St. NW- 3rd Floor; 6 p.m.; FREE)

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

