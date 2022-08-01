DCist: 12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week

DCist, July 18, 2022, 12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week
FILM SCREENING: Head to National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s Just Economy Club for a screening of the documentary, Barry Farm: Community, Land & Justice in Washington, DC. The film tells the story of the historic housing development as well as displacement, justice, and more, and the screening will be preceded by a reception and followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers. (740 15th St. NW- 3rd Floor; 6 p.m.; FREE)