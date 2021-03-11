DCist: As Marijuana Legalization Advances In The D.C. Region, Lawmakers Focus On Racial Equity

DCist, March 1, 2021, As Marijuana Legalization Advances In The D.C. Region, Lawmakers Focus On Racial Equity
When talk of legalizing marijuana at the state level started a decade ago, many advocates and lawmakers were focused on how the programs would work and how much revenue they’d bring in. Now, those conversations have shifted: how can the programs and revenue work for Black and brown communities that have been most impacted by the war on drugs?
That shift is evident in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, where efforts to legalize sales of recreational marijuana are in various states of progress — but all of them are putting an emphasis on racial equity.