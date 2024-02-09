DCist: Civil Rights Group Sues D.C. Landlord For Allegedly Discriminating Against Voucher Holders

DCist, February 1, 2024, Civil Rights Group Sues D.C. Landlord For Allegedly Discriminating Against Voucher Holders
A civil rights organization filed a lawsuit Thursday against national real estate group AIR Communities, alleging that the company discriminates against prospective renters with housing vouchers, criminal records, and histories of eviction.
The complaint alleges that AIR Communities explicitly advertised on its website that it would not rent to people with prior evictions or criminal records, and implemented stringent credit and income requirements designed to deter people who use housing vouchers from applying for housing.