dcist: DC No Longer The ‘Most Intensely Gentrified City’ In US, Ranking Behind San Francisco And Others In New Study

dcist, June 18, 2020: DC No Longer The ‘Most Intensely Gentrified City’ In US, Ranking Behind San Francisco And Others In New Study
The new ranking represents a drop from the first-place billing D.C. received in last year’s study, which looked at the years 2000 to 2012. But the report cautions that D.C.’s drop in the rankings shouldn’t offer much of a feeling of victory over trends of development displacement in the city. “Gentrification continued there, but it surged elsewhere,” says the report of D.C.
As it did last year, the NCRC reports looked at 9,743 neighborhoods (determined by Census tracts) nationwide that were “eligible to gentrify,” defined as being places in the lower 40th percentile of income and property values. Of those, 954 actually did, showing increases in income, property values and levels of college attainment.