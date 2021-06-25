fbpx

dcist: The D.C. Region Has Become More Diverse — But Also More Segregated, Study Finds

By / June 25, 2021 / On Our Radar

A sweeping new study of racial segregation across the U.S. shows that the Washington region, like much of the country, has become more segregated since 1990.

Paradoxically, geographical division has deepened while the region has become more diverse, according to Census data analyzed by researchers at the Othering & Belonging Institute at the University of California-Berkeley, and released today. Since 1990, the Washington area has become less white and more Brown, as the share of Latinx and Asian residents has increased and the share of white residents has decreased. The Black population has remained relatively stable across the region. In 1990, the D.C. area was about 65% white, 27% Black, 6% Hispanic origin, and 5% Asian, according to 1990 sample data. Today, the breakdown is 45% white, 25% Black, 16% Hispanic origin, and 10% Asian, per 2019 estimates.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

