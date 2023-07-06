DCWBC Women Entrepreneur Profile: GoPursue

This is part of a series of profiles showcasing the talented entrepreneurs of NCRC’s DC Women’s Business Center. GoPursue is a women-owned business started by Kathryn Breisch that helps students discover careers.
What kind of product or service do you sell?
We’re a Software-as-a-Service company that helps high school and college students figure out what careers they want to pursue, and connect with professionals in those jobs. Think LinkedIn for the youngest professionals.
Are you a registered business owner and how long have you been in business?
Yes, I’m registered in DC and I’ve been in business for 2 years.
What inspired you to start your business?
Growing up, I excelled in school, but I never knew what careers were out there for someone who looked like me. I spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on college degrees, trying to figure out what to do, and still ended up leaning on networks and mentors to pivot multiple times. Having worked with high school students for the past decade, I know they’re still struggling with the same questions: what can I do, and how can I connect with people who do those jobs. We’re building the solution I always needed growing up, because students today still need it.
How has DCWBC helped you through your journey?
The DCWBC was one of the first organizations to tell me, “Yes, you can do this.” They gave me the courage and the tools to start, which I might never have done without that encouragement from people who looked like me. Through the webinars, resources, and 1:1 pro-bono coaching, I stepped into the business leader shoes that our company needed. Fast forward a year and a half, I’m now running my company full time, ready to continue growing with the support of the DCWBC and the broader entrepreneurship community.
What advice would you give other women who want to start their own business?
Surround yourself with people who are different than you AND people who are similar to you. You’ll need both to make it far.
Final words?
We are a Tech startup about 1 year into business, even though we incorporated over 2 years ago. Originally, we were doing Education Consulting, but our idea for creating greater career awareness and opportunity for students turned into a business during a Halcyon Fellowship in 2022. One year into business, we continue to grow through support from the DC Women’s Business Center, Halcyon, Founder Institute, and Camelback Ventures. Without organizations like them, we would not be here today, helping thousands of students. We look forward to a brighter future together! Thank you.
If you’d like to help students discover your career or industry, join our platform! The engagement is all virtual, and you can help students build their career paths in less than 10 minutes a week. Start at https://gopursue.io.
Social media for GoPursue:
Website: gopursuecareer.com