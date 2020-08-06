Deadline: Showtime Teams With Human Rights Campaign For ‘Queer To Stay’ LGBTQ+ Business Preservation Initiative

Deadline, July 30, 2020: Showtime Teams With Human Rights Campaign For ‘Queer To Stay’ LGBTQ+ Business Preservation Initiative
Showtime and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) have partnered for “Queer to Stay: An LGBTQ+ Business Preservation Initiative.” The program is set up to preserve businesses that serve the LGBTQ+ community with a focus on LGBTQ+ people of color, women and the transgender community. Applications for the initiative are open now and will be accepted through August 14.
As the pandemic continues to impact businesses, the initiative will make donations to a number of LGBTQ+ businesses, selected based on the communities they serve and how COVID-19 has affected them. COVID-19 has affected business all over the nation including LGBTQ+-serving spaces which have experienced significant revenue loss in June, when patrons are more likely to frequent LGBTQ+ businesses for Pride Month. By directing funds to these businesses, “Queer to Stay” demonstrates a continued commitment from HRC and Showtime to support and advocate for diverse members of the LGBTQ+ community.