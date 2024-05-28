Those who insist that overt racist repressions of the past have become irrelevant with the passage of time have long enjoyed a rhetorical advantage. The lived experiences of non-White people in the 21st century are difficult to quantify because the data that anchors such debates is so noisy.

That changes now, at least in the key policy sphere of homeownership. This report uncovers evidence that has for generations been locked away behind inconsistent reporting categories and mismatched geographic designations.

The significance of this breakthrough requires context and explanation.

Redlining was one of several practices and policies which were instrumental in the creation of existing patterns of residential segregation. Maps created by the Home Owners Loan Corporation (HOLC) 90 years ago document the federal government’s development of redlining which codified less-formal local practices of exclusion and lending discrimination, perpetuating and expanding segregation and inequality nationwide. Discriminatory lending practices predate HOLC. The roots of redlining stretch back to the enslavement and exploitation of African Americans over the centuries, and to the xenophobia of many Americans toward many immigrant groups. This history of economic and social injustice laid the groundwork for many of the disparities we see today.

These discriminatory practices were not outlawed until 1968. More than 50 years later, the socioeconomic stain they left has not washed out. Communities continue to be affected by the disparities in mortgage lending associated with residential segregation and the practice of redlining – as people living in such neighborhoods today know all too well.

But while the anecdotal evidence of long-term harms from past redlining is ample, precise quantitative analysis of the connections between the present and past has long been difficult. Researchers have faced a structural headwall: It became illegal to blanket-deny home loans to Black neighborhoods in 1968, but another 13 years passed before anyone gathered data on where home loans were getting made and to whom. Even after the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) came into effect in 1981, data requirements and geographic boundaries shifted so often that it was difficult or impossible to make apples-to-apples comparisons.

Impossible, that is, until now.

This report introduces a new HMDA Longitudinal Dataset (HLD) which cleans up the noise left by serial shifts to HMDA rules and Census boundaries. Created with funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH grant AG080401), the HLD breaks down barriers that have impeded a wide range of policy efforts beyond the capital and housing markets themselves – to include public health, sociology and political science. Researchers, advocates and policymakers can now reach conclusions regarding complex questions spanning a multigenerational time period, where previously such inquiry was constrained to smaller time windows or hampered by mismatched geographic and ethnographic parameters. We are excited to see what questions our peers in other fields might think up to tackle using this resource.

For now, though, we can begin by answering one of the key questions for the community development professionals and racial economic justice advocates who the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) represents: Why does mortgage lending in formerly-redlined neighborhoods still lag levels found elsewhere? Is it because those neighborhoods are authentically different as housing markets – with older housing stock, more renters, less new development activity, etc. – or are redlined communities getting even less lender attention than others once adjusting for those factors?

We found that over the past four decades redlined neighborhoods have received about 3,000 fewer mortgages than those deemed as the ‘Best’ by the HOLC mapmakers – after leveling out legitimate market factors related to housing availability.

In other words, lenders are under-serving pockets of America that were historically marginalized. In the time when the HOLC was active, those pockets included the Black descendants of American chattel slavery, but also immigrant groups considered undesirable by many Americans. Today, these places remain marginalized and are overwhelmingly populated by Black and Brown people. Redlining established decades-long patterns of disinvestment in many minority neighborhoods – creating a self-fulfilling prophecy of racial and economic segregation and disadvantages.

How can households in redlined areas build wealth if they remain de facto excluded from lending despite a robust legislative structure intended to ensure those very families can become homeowners? How can our country close the enduring racial wealth divide without curing this lingering disparity in access to credit?

This study – taken together with NCRC’s previous work on segregation and economic disadvantage in redlined neighborhoods – is an indictment of the operation of structural racism in American neighborhoods well into the 21st century.