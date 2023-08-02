fbpx
Get A Fresh Perspective

The summit will bring together housing and community development leaders; faith-based organizations and fair lending advocates; financial institutions and environmental justice groups; as well as small business entrepreneurs, tribal leaders, public officials and academics to discuss and discover ways to reinvest and make a Just Economy a reality in communities across The Mountain West Region: Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Indian Country. In addition to exploring how water and water rights will impact sustainable growth, we will examine strategies to increase access to affordable housing and credit through the Community Reinvestment Act, community land trusts, health equity, and much more. Join us to map out a path forward for collaboration and organizing to increase community wealth across the region.

Who Should Attend

  • Advocacy and organizing groups working on economic justice issues
  • Tribal Leaders
  • Community leaders and faith-based institutions
  • Affordable housing and housing counseling organizations
  • Fair housing and civil rights organizations
  • Healthcare Institutions
  • Community Development Financial Institutions
  • Financial Institutions
  • Neighborhood stabilization and community revitalization groups
  • Academics and foundations
  • Social service providers and government agencies
  • Local small businesses and business development agencies

Renaissance Denver Central Park Hotel

3801 Quebec Street, Denver, CO, 80207

PARTNERS

AATA Logo
Chicanos Por La Causa
Native Community Capital
Neighborhood Development Collaborative
Utah Housing Coalition
