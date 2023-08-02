The summit will bring together housing and community development leaders; faith-based organizations and fair lending advocates; financial institutions and environmental justice groups; as well as small business entrepreneurs, tribal leaders, public officials and academics to discuss and discover ways to reinvest and make a Just Economy a reality in communities across The Mountain West Region: Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Indian Country. In addition to exploring how water and water rights will impact sustainable growth, we will examine strategies to increase access to affordable housing and credit through the Community Reinvestment Act, community land trusts, health equity, and much more. Join us to map out a path forward for collaboration and organizing to increase community wealth across the region.