fbpx

Denver7 360: Homelessness in Denver: An in-depth look into an ongoing crisis

By / August 1, 2022 / In the News / 1 minute of reading

Denver7 360, July 12, 2022, Homelessness in Denver: An in-depth look into an ongoing crisis

To illustrate how just much housing plays a part when it comes to homelessness, the MDHI report uses statistics from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, which show Denver ranked second as the most gentrified city in the U.S. from 2013-2017, with Colorado as a whole ranking in the ninth highest housing wage in the U.S., with $27.50/hour required for a 2-bedroom rental and an annual wage of $57,2000, per the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: