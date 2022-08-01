Denver7 360: Homelessness in Denver: An in-depth look into an ongoing crisis

Denver7 360, July 12, 2022, Homelessness in Denver: An in-depth look into an ongoing crisis
To illustrate how just much housing plays a part when it comes to homelessness, the MDHI report uses statistics from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, which show Denver ranked second as the most gentrified city in the U.S. from 2013-2017, with Colorado as a whole ranking in the ninth highest housing wage in the U.S., with $27.50/hour required for a 2-bedroom rental and an annual wage of $57,2000, per the National Low Income Housing Coalition.