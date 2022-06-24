fbpx

Destruction Of Abortion Rights Is An Attack On Lower-Income People

By / June 24, 2022 / Press Releases / 2 minutes of reading

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, National Community Reinvestment Coalition President and CEO Jesse Van Tol on Friday issued the following statement:

The Supreme Court’s decision to strip away the constitutional right to an abortion not only undermines almost 50 years of Supreme Court precedents, but it is also an attack on lower- and moderate-income people and people of color. The Court’s action does not reflect the views of a significant majority of the American public and unravels the careful balance in the law of reproductive rights and viability.

But while the people know this Court operates in uncharted political waters, that doesn’t change the pain and harm that this decision will cause. We know that pregnant people who have the financial means to do so, will still be able to get abortions, and those who lack such resources will not.  We know those forced to shoulder the enormous costs of birth and parenthood will receive little if any meaningful support from their government – and thus, see generations of family wealth-building progress derailed by this cruel and undemocratic ruling. We know reproductive health is already riddled with disparities and this decision will only worsen health inequities for people and communities of color. We know that the destruction of Roe means renewed economic and social repression for hundreds of millions of our fellow citizens. We also know that this decision could very well be the beginning of the end of other basic civil and human rights.

Those who authored this cruel decision do not represent who we are as a people or where we should be as a society, so the rest of us must continue to fight at both the federal and state level to restore reproductive freedoms.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from NCRC

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: