Detroit Metro Times: Rising costs and gentrification force locals out of Detroit’s downtown and Midtown

Detroit Metro Times, July 19, 2023, Rising costs and gentrification force locals out of Detroit’s downtown and Midtown
Over the past decade, the cost to live in many parts of Detroit has sharply increased, beginning in downtown and Midtown and spreading to Lafayette Park, the North End, Corktown, Southwest Detroit, Brush Park, and the area surrounding Eastern Market.
Relentless rent hikes are pushing out residents from areas that are considered safe and forcing them to leave the city or find apartments in less desirable and often neglected parts of Detroit. Many of those apartments aren’t registered with the city and have a history of being run by slumlords, housing activists say.
As gentrification continues to sweep through Detroit’s most sought-after locations, seniors are getting displaced at an unprecedented rate. Developers capitalizing on higher property values and increased demand for downtown living have been buying buildings and converting them into market-rate apartments and condos, leaving seniors struggling to find affordable alternatives.