DeWayne Johnson

By / March 23, 2021 / About Us

Staff Accountant
202-383-7701 djohnson@ncrc.org

DeWayne Johnson is NCRC’s Staff Accountant. DeWayne has over 24 years of progressive accounting experience. During his accounting voyage, he has assisted IBM, SAIC, Wachovia, Citrin Cooperman and a host of others in streamlining processes, value-adding report content and increasing efficiency. He has constantly kept an eye on decreasing expenses, more efficient spending and cutting costs through a myriad of measures, including automation. DeWayne has excellent initiative, quick to assist other team members, has high expectations for himself, and holds himself accountable. He is always willing to roll his sleeves up and assist in any accounting task.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

