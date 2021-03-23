Staff Accountant
202-383-7701 djohnson@ncrc.org
DeWayne Johnson is NCRC’s Staff Accountant. DeWayne has over 24 years of progressive accounting experience. During his accounting voyage, he has assisted IBM, SAIC, Wachovia, Citrin Cooperman and a host of others in streamlining processes, value-adding report content and increasing efficiency. He has constantly kept an eye on decreasing expenses, more efficient spending and cutting costs through a myriad of measures, including automation. DeWayne has excellent initiative, quick to assist other team members, has high expectations for himself, and holds himself accountable. He is always willing to roll his sleeves up and assist in any accounting task.