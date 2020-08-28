Develop the Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP)

The Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) is the roadmap for the agency leadership to guide the organization through recovery and performing the critical activities of the organization, after a disruption of normal activities. The COOP will address how the organization will reopen and perform essential operations during an emergency or long-term disruption, which could last from two days to several weeks. The plan will identify mission-critical functions, communication methods, order of succession and alternate personnel, systems and locations.

Develop your COOP by considering the mission of the agency, services offered and your standard of care. This will be your target level to achieve post disaster. An efficient system for prioritizing return of services based on priority levels is the use of colors to indicate the importance of a task or operation. List each system and line of business then determine if each are top priority, important, somewhat important or nonessential. Then, color code each aspect of your agency’s operations on your list. This will prioritize the order of the return of services and help keep your business operating as it responds and recovers from the effects of a disaster or emergency. The completed plan will incorporate training and scheduled practices to ensure that all staff are knowledgeable prior to an emergency.