Evacuate or Shelter in Place

Your leadership has activated the Emergency Response Plan and the crisis is here. When the emergency plan is activated by the manager, or if the practitioner is front line to the emergency, follow the established procedures and chain of command. Play your position and support the designees through each step, assisting others when appropriate. Shelter-in-place or evacuate when appropriate, using the evacuation routes and meet-up locations previously provided, according to the plan and disaster conditions. After taking necessary precautions to ensure your safety, ensure that other personnel and visitors are aware of the emergency and are appropriately participating in the evacuation or shelter-in-place, only when it is safe to do so.