Diversity Plus: U.S. Small Business Administration, Small Business Majority Announce New Collaboration & Webinar Series To Help The Small Business Community Navigate Today’s Economic Challenges

The first webinar in this series is scheduled for Tuesday, September 6, titled “How to Combat Inflation as a Small Business Owner.” This session will provide an overview of operational strategies, funding options, and resources that can help business owners deal with inflation and will be a partner collaboration with organizations like the Urban League, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, and Prosperity Now.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

