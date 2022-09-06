Diversity Plus: U.S. Small Business Administration, Small Business Majority Announce New Collaboration & Webinar Series To Help The Small Business Community Navigate Today’s Economic Challenges

Diversity Plus, August 30, 2022, U.S. Small Business Administration, Small Business Majority Announce New Collaboration & Webinar Series To Help The Small Business Community Navigate Today’s Economic Challenges
The first webinar in this series is scheduled for Tuesday, September 6, titled “How to Combat Inflation as a Small Business Owner.” This session will provide an overview of operational strategies, funding options, and resources that can help business owners deal with inflation and will be a partner collaboration with organizations like the Urban League, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, and Prosperity Now.