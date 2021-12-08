Does Perceived Socio-Economic Status Impact Access to Credit in the Small Business Arena?

An application that is not correctly filled out will either be rejected or result in greater scrutiny and time to ensure that the business can pay back the loan. At one financial institution, three out of four of our testers received an email from a bank employee providing them with the information about what documents they would be required to submit with an application. The White High SES and White Low SES testers received emails from the same employee. Our testing revealed a reduction in information by both race and SES, with the White High SES tester getting the best treatment even though he had the lower economic profile.

Only three out of the four testers received a follow-up email from the bank after the interaction. These testers were: the White High SES tester, the Black High SES tester and the White Low SES tester. The Black Low SES tester did not receive any follow-up email. There was also a difference in the information provided by the banker on the items that each applicant would need to submit when applying for the same type of loan.

Tester #1

The White High SES tester was provided the following list in the email:

Link to complete business loan application

Link to complete personal financial statement

Request for last year’s completed business and personal federal tax returns

Request for 2020 YTD profit and loss statement

Request for current balance sheet

Request for debt schedule

Request for aging A/R and A/P report

Request for copy of current drivers license

Request for articles of incorporation and operating agreement

Request for certificate of good standings

Request for explanation of how COVID-19 has impacted the business

In addition, the White High SES tester was given information in the email about the small business line of credit features and benefits and features of opening a deposit/checking account with the bank.

Tester #2

The Black High SES tester was provided with the following list in the email:

Request for 2019 business tax return

Request for 2019 personal tax return

Request for current balance sheet

Request for year to date profit and loss statements

Link to complete business loan application

Link to complete personal financial statement

Request for copy of photo ID

The list given to the Black High SES tester was not as robust as the list given to the White testers. The list provided to the Black High SES tester asked for significantly less information and only met the minimum requirements as listed on the bank’s web site. This is an example of disparate treatment. The High SES Black tester was not provided with the same information even though his profile was stronger than the High SES White tester. Submission of this application may not result in an immediate outright denial for incompleteness; it would result in greater scrutiny and a longer approval time to provide the additional documents that the White High SES applicant would provide at the time of initial submission. In addition, this tester was not given any additional information about the products and benefits of opening an account with the bank, which the White High SES tester received.

Tester #3

The White Low SES tester was provided the following list in the email:

Link to complete business loan application

Link to complete personal financial statement

Request for last 2 year’s completed business and personal federal tax returns

Request for 2020 YTD profit and loss statement

Request for current balance sheet

Request for debt schedule

Request for aging A/R and A/P report

Request for copy of current drivers license

Request for explanation of how COVID-19 has impacted the business

The White Low SES tester was provided a similar but not identical list of information compared to the White High SES, and significantly more information than either Black testers received. The Low SES White tester was not told to provide two documents: (1) articles of incorporation/operating agreement and (2) a certificate of good standing, which was told to the White High SES tester. They were also asked for 2 years of completed business and personal federal tax returns, whereas the White High SES tester was asked for one previous year’s tax returns. The White Low SES tester was not told about information and benefits of opening an account with the bank.

There was a difference in treatment between the two White testers based on SES. By providing the lower SES White tester – who had a better profile than the High SES White tester – with less information, the financial institution would likely scrutinize the application more and increase the length of time before approval.

Tester #4

The Black Low SES tester never received a follow-up email from the bank.

Comparing the treatment between the two Low SES testers, we see a difference based on race as the Black Low SES tester did not receive any information about documents that need to be provided if they were to apply for a loan even though the profile was of a more qualified applicant compared to the White Low SES. This test also revealed the difference in treatment by SES between the two Black testers as the High SES Black tester received an email and the Low SES Black tester did not.