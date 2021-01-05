Dorchester Reporter: How Dorchester Bay City can be the beginning for a new Boston

Dorchester Reporter, December 17, How Dorchester Bay City can be the beginning for a new Boston
The Dorchester Bay City project on the site of the former Bayside Expo Center is slated to be a $6-million-square-foot hub of housing, retail, and office space on Columbia Point. It promises new public spaces, access to the Harborwalk, retail, and a mix of live, work, and play. Can it improve the city’s segregation and gentrification issues?
Researchers from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition rank Boston as the third most gentrified city in the country. Our current fight against rampant gentrification and for affordable housing can be traced to widespread discriminatory housing policies in the mid-20th century.