DS News: HUD names four to Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee

By / February 4, 2022 / In the News

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has appointed four new members to its Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee. The four new members complement the Committee’s existing eight members, bringing Committee membership back to the full 12 members authorized by statute.

These four new members will join the Committee members who were appointed or re-appointed in September 2021, including the National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s Director of Housing Counseling Network Ibijoke Akinbowale.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

