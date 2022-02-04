DS News: HUD names four to Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee

DS News, January 28, 2022, HUD names four to Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee
The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has appointed four new members to its Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee. The four new members complement the Committee’s existing eight members, bringing Committee membership back to the full 12 members authorized by statute.
These four new members will join the Committee members who were appointed or re-appointed in September 2021, including the National Community Reinvestment Coalition’s Director of Housing Counseling Network Ibijoke Akinbowale.