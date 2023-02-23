E & E News: Biden orders agencies: Do more on racism, environmental justice

E & E News, February 16 2023, Biden Orders Agencies: Do More On Racism, Environmental Justice

Environmental justice has been a key component of Biden’s plan to use the government to advance racial equity. The administration’s Justice40 initiative aims to ensure that 40 percent of the overall benefits of federal investments in climate and clean energy flow to disadvantaged communities that are overburdened by pollution.

Biden’s new order touts “transformative achievements” already made by his administration toward advancing equity. Still, he said, “members of underserved communities — many of whom have endured generations of discrimination and disinvestment — still confront significant barriers to realizing the full promise of our great Nation, and the Federal Government has a responsibility to remove these barriers.”