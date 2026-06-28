Early investment for future prosperity: Urban Neighborhood Initiatives creates real economic empowerment for Southwest Detroit communities

A 10-year-old fourth grader living in Southwest Detroit’s Springwells neighborhood has a list of barriers to navigate. From living with gun violence and blight to dealing with the effects of poor air quality due to the Marathon Refinery, the child grows up in a community where those barriers are not uncommon, and where navigating them is not as simple as we would hope.
Urban Neighborhood Initiatives (UNI) emerged from a coalition focused on a shared belief: Communities are best influenced by the people that live in them. What started as collaboration amongst residents grew into a place-based effort to strengthen Southwest Detroit’s Springwells neighborhood.
UNI constructed an ecosystem designed around poverty reduction through a “cradle-to-career” pipeline, proactively providing assistance for their community. Their framework consists of a plethora of programs that provide opportunities for the youth in their community.
Parents can enroll their newborns into the Flourishing to the Future program, a College Savings Account and Financial Literacy program for infants through 10 years olds. Enrollees receive matched funding in their college savings account, with UNI being entrusted to manage the funds for the accounts held by the child.
Students are also exposed to the Quality Team (Q-Team), a year round youth development program where they learn the intricacies of data collection and quality, receive hands-on training in graphic design, facilitation/leadership, research protocols and much more.
These are just a few of UNI’s programs and partnerships that focus on social/emotional development and workforce exposure for the community’s youth.
“At the end of the day, we’re addressing poverty by addressing our neighborhoods’ physical and human development needs so that as youth experience economic mobility they are also invested in the future of their neighborhood,” says Christine Bell, executive director of UNI.
In a 2024 census survey conducted by Data Driven Detroit, over 82% of neighborhood children are of Latine descent, with 36% of those children between the ages of 10-14, a crucial development window that UNI targets.
If our 10-year-old fourth grader started in the program and continued through the Urban Neighborhood Initiative’s workforce development into early adulthood, they would be among the percentage of Latine children given opportunities to shape the trajectory of their future.
Via their partnership with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), UNI has strengthened its voice in conversations pertaining to community investment and economic development for their neighborhood in spaces like the Detroit Summit where they were invited by NCRC to speak on a panel discussion.
“[NCRC] ensured that we were part of a panel that talked about economic mobility. They made certain that UNI’s priorities remain a priority with banks,” Bell said. “[NCRC’s] meetings have been helpful in being able to say to banks what is needed for our city.”
After nearly three decades, UNI continues to prioritize the early and long term investment that does more than impact one person. It strengthens the community and the belief that an organized neighborhood is a harder neighborhood to disenfranchise.
Britni Brown is a Contributing Writer.
Photo courtesy of Urban Neighborhood Initiatives.