Ebony: New Social Media Challenge Highlights Importance of Fair Housing Practices

Ebony, October 5, 2022, New Social Media Challenge Highlights Importance of Fair Housing Practices

To underscore the rampant discrimination still occurring more than a half-century after the passage of the Fair Housing Act, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) have teamed up for a social media campaign that is aimed at raising awareness of housing discrimination and highlighting the importance of fair housing across the country.