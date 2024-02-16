El Tiempo Latino: TD Bank Announces A $20 Billion Investment In A Community Impact Plan

El Tiempo Latino, February 6, 2024, TD Bank Announces A $20 Billion Investment In A Community Impact Plan
But it’s not just about developing these initiatives; organizations like NCRC are involved in various ways to structure and execute the programs. Jesse Van Tol, president and CEO of the institution, comments:
“All banks should set ambitious goals to support underserved communities. And we are pleased to provide strategic ideas to advance in this direction. Such efforts can only be effective if they are based on the contribution of community leaders like the NCRC and our members. TD listened and then delivered this new Community Impact Plan to help ensure that its investments and programs are aligned with the needs of the community.”
This is a good way to say that such large efforts are not in vain but are intentionally directed and intended to generate a true impact in communities.
Jesse Van Tol also stated, “I am pleased to see that TD’s leadership shows a continuous commitment to the values and principles that have guided our conversations to date, and I hope that in the future the collaboration will be even stronger.”