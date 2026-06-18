June 12, 2026, Baller Alert, Elon Musk Becomes The World’s First Trillionaire While Black Wealth Stays Stuck
Consider the median Black household in America, which holds roughly 44,100 dollars in net worth according to recent figures from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. That is everything a typical Black family owns after you subtract what they owe. To reach what Musk gained access to this week, you would need to stack the entire net worth of nearly 25 million median Black households on top of one another. There are not even that many Black households in the country. One man now controls more wealth than every Black family in America could assemble if you pooled all of them together several times over.