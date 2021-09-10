fbpx

Eminetra: President Biden signs executive order aimed at bank merger

By / September 10, 2021 / In the News

President Joe Biden’s planned executive order to promote US competition updates the Federal Reserve and the Justice Department with merger guidelines and strengthens scrutiny of transactions By encouraging, we are targeting bank mergers. Matter.

According to a National Community Reinvestment Coalition study, this will increase consumer fees, reduce access to banking services for communities of color and low-income working families, and raise concerns about risks to the financial system. I am.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: