Eminetra: President Biden signs executive order aimed at bank merger

Eminetra, July 12, 2021, President Biden signs executive order aimed at bank merger
President Joe Biden’s planned executive order to promote US competition updates the Federal Reserve and the Justice Department with merger guidelines and strengthens scrutiny of transactions By encouraging, we are targeting bank mergers. Matter.
According to a National Community Reinvestment Coalition study, this will increase consumer fees, reduce access to banking services for communities of color and low-income working families, and raise concerns about risks to the financial system. I am.