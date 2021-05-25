Environmental Justice and the Racial Divide: Lack of Oversight of Toxic Sites Located In Communities of Color

Just Economy Conference – May 10, 2021
Each year brings new research and attention to the connection between economic security and physical health, and 2020 certainly brought that and more. Local leaders are clear on their community’s needs and are actively combating disparities, yet the greatest impact comes from community investments made by anchor institutions such as banks and health care systems. Aligning resources can be a game-changer in the fight to reduce health and economic disparities as they typically reinforce each other. This session will highlight recent research from the Federal Reserve’s report Exploring Hospital Investments in Community Development, outlining opportunities that exist for collaboration between community development and hospitals and health systems. Subsequently, we’ll provide a presentation from Build Healthy Places Network on a framework and scan of policies that create a more conducive environment for collaboration across sectors and ways in which we can incentivize healthcare to consider community development organizations as important partners in shaping policy and investments in social determinants of health. This interactive session will culminate in an open discussion and breakout between community development leaders, hospitals and health system innovators, and other community stakeholders.