Equivico By NCRC Presents A Fireside Chat: Small Business Access To Capital And Best Practices For Success

By / May 25, 2021 / Uncategorized

Just Economy Conference – May 11, 2021

 

Join Eleni Delimpaltadaki Janis from Brooklyn, New York, as she sits down with small business owners and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), one of the world’s leading private, international philanthropic organizations. They will discuss access to capital for underserved entrepreneurs and solutions to the chronic gap in small business lending, what businesses need today and how to survive a crisis. This session is ideal for financial and philanthropic institutions, investors and community development organizations interested in catalyzing our nation’s most important economic engine, as well as for entrepreneurs seeking to learn from their peers.  

Speakers:

Elicia Jacob, Owner, Healing Waters Wellness Center & Spa, Birmingham, Alabama

Lucien Redwood and Gemma Redwood, Co-Owners, Sit and Wonder and Bittersweet, Brooklyn, New York

Stelios Vassilakis, Chief Programs & Strategic Initiatives Officer at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation

Susan Povich, owner of Red Hook Lobster, a restaurant and catering business in Brooklyn, New York that has survived one of the U.S. worst natural disasters, Hurricane Sandy in 2012, COVID-19 and more.

Eleni Delimpaltadaki Janis, Managing Partner of Equivico by NCRC & Chief Capital Markets Officer, NCRC

